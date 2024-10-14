Minister stresses importance of implementing MoUs between Iran, China

Hemmati met and held talks with Cong Peiwu at the Ministry of Economy in Tehran on Monday.

In this meeting, Hemmati followed up on the negotiations that took place during the BRICS Economic Ministers' Meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, stressing the importance of implementing the MoUs between the two countries.

He also considered the holding of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries as a suitable platform for negotiations on economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and welcomed the holding of the 19th Joint Economic Commission in Tehran.

Cong Peiwu, for his part, stated that Beijing aims to expedite the implementation of the MoUs and enhance practical cooperation to deepen relations between the two countries.

Both sides also highlighted the commitment of their statesmen to comprehensive development, expressing hope that consultations between senior officials of Iran and China will continue to expand bilateral relations.

