Iran voices support for Palestine at Asian Table Tennis Confederation

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has voiced support for Palestine at a meeting of the Asian Table Tennis Confederation, which was held at the end of the 27th edition of the continentwide championships.

Mehrdad Ali-Qardashi, head of Iran’s Table Tennis Federation voiced strong support for Palestine at the meeting which was also attended by Petra Sörling, the president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), among others.

Ali-Qardashi strongly condemned Israel for its crimes against people of Gaza and Lebanon, and called for Israel’s withdrawal from international sports federations.

He also held a separate meeting with Radwan Al-Sharif, president of the Palestine Table Tennis Federation, saying that Iran and Palestine are two brotherly countries.  

The 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships were held in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 6-13.

