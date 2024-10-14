EU imposes new sanctions on Iran Air, Mahan Air & Saha Airlines

The EU issued a statement on Monday accusing three Iranian airlines - Iran Air, Mahan Air, and Saha Airlines - of transferring Iranian-made missiles and drones to Russia.

The EU claims that these sanctions are targeted to deter specific policies and activities of Iran, clarifying that it does not intend to disrupt air traffic or people-to-people communication between the EU and Iran in general.

The European Union has adopted restrictive measures against seven individuals and seven entities. Consequently, Behnam Shahriari, Ali Shadmani, Ali Jafarabadi, Mehdi Googerdchian, Hamzeh Qalandari, Reza Khosravi Moghaddam, and Mir-Ahmad Noushin have been sanctioned, along with Iran Air, Mahan Air, Saha Airlines, Basamad Electronic Pouya Company, Iran Alumina, Tayef Tadbir Aria, and Shahid Haj Ali Movahed Research Center.

"Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the European Union. Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities, or bodies listed is prohibited," the statement added.

The claims about Iran's military involvement in the Ukraine conflict have been consistently denied by officials in Tehran and Moscow, who have described them as baseless.

While opposing the war, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently stated that it supports a political solution to resolve the differences between Russia and Ukraine and end the military conflict.

Ever since the Ukraine crisis began, Iran has consistently supported a political solution and bilateral dialogue to resolve the conflict.

Iran has not been involved in the Ukraine crisis, and any claims about Iran sending ballistic missiles to Russia are baseless and politically motivated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also stated on social media that Iran has not sent ballistic missiles to Russia.

