According to a Monday statement by the Intelligence Department of Sistan and Baluchestan, members of two terrorist teams affiliated with the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group were dismatled in Rask and Sarbaz cities.

All members of these two terrorist teams were arrested, the statement said.

The members of the two teams intended to carry out terrorist acts and create insecurity in the province by using war weapons and explosive devices, it added.

