Prominent orientalist terms Iran, Russia as leaders of new world movement

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Ivanovich Belov said that the recent meeting between Iranian president and his Russian counterpart showed that Tehran and Moscow have very close and even identical stances regarding most international developments.

The meeting was also of great importance considering the current developments in the Middle East and the world, he added.

This professor at the Oriental and African Studies Department of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (Roden) added in his remarks that this meeting was held in a situation where the tension in the Middle East is increasing, and after the Israeli attacks on Beirut, war threatens all of Lebanon and the future of the region has become increasingly uncertain.

On October 11, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had a meeting to discuss the situation in the Middle East on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Turkmenistan.

