Hamas slams world's silence on Israel's continued crimes

Hamas made the remarks in a statement released by the Palestinian Information Center on Monday in reaction to Israel’s airstrike against a school in the center of Gaza, which claimed the lives of tens of innocents.

“The enemy would not have dared to continue its horrific massacres in the Gaza Strip or expand them in the region, had it not been for the cover provided by the US administration and the international silence on these crimes,” Hamas said in its statement.

Such an attack reflects “Israeli persistence in the brutal genocidal war on the Palestinian people,” the information center quoted Hamas as saying.

“The occupation’s fascist policy is based on the deliberate targeting of civilians in residential neighborhoods and shelter centers,” the statement says.

In its statement, Hamas urged the international community and the United Nations to accelerate their effort to compel the Israeli regime to stop its attacks.

It also called on the international bodies to bring Israeli officials on trial for their crimes and genocidal acts.

Early hours of Monday, the Israeli regime started bombarding the Mufti School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of Gaza.

The initial reports show that 22 people were killed and 80 others were injured during the school airstrikes.

The regime, also, bombarded the tents of the refugees near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the center of Gaza and killed four people, and wounded 40 others.

Some Arab news outlets say that some were killed at a fire in their tents.

Despite the UN's several resolutions calling for a ceasefire, Israel has ignored the international communities’ demands calling for a halt to genocide in Gaza.

