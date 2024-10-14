Hezbollah targets 7200 military base of Israel in southern Haifa

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah said that the resistance group also had attacked the gathering of the Zionist military forces in Hunin barracks with missiles.

Hezbollah carried out an artillery attack against the settlement of the Israeli forces in Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon, the resistance war media announced.

Through another statement, Hezbollah said that it had attacked the Zionist military personnel located in al-Manara settlement for the fifth time.

So far, Hezbollah has issued 38 statements to announce its attacks on the gatherings of the Israeli forces and the military settlements of the Zionists in northern occupied Palestine.

After its attacks, Hezbollah also said it had targeted southern Haifa with kamikaze drones and killed four Israeli forces.

The Zionist regime confirmed the casualties; while the reports said that some of the injured are in critical conditions, so the number of the killing may rise.

Since the start of war in Gaza in October, 2023, the Resistance groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Syria have carried out different attacks against Israel’s aggressions in order to support the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza and the Lebanese nation.

Early today, Hezbollah said in a statement that its resistance group targeted a gathering of the Israeli forces in Khale Verde near border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestine with missile for the first time.

The attack was the second of its kind carried out by Hezbollah against the Israeli bases during the past few hours.

Hezbollah said it had started fresh attacks against the Israeli bases and added that it had also targeted Labbouneh where some military forces of the regime had gathered.

On September 23, the army of the Israeli regime started massive ongoing attacks across southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the aggressions have claimed the lives of hundreds of people and injured thousands of others. Five days later, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah after massive Israeli attacks in southern Beirut. To retaliate, Hezbollah carried out many operations against the Israeli bases and settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

