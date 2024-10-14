Oct 14, 2024, 5:13 AM
Israel’s Golani brigade massacred children, women: Hamas official

Tehran, IRNA- A senior Hamas leader has reacted to the Hezbollah drone attack on the Golani brigade in southern Haifa, saying the Zionist contingent was behind the massacre of women and children in Gaza and Lebanon.

 Those who were targeted by the drone are Nazi army soldiers who bombed children and women in Gaza and Lebanon, Ezzat Al-Rashq made remarks in response to Hezbollah’s retaliatory operation on Sunday.  

Al-Rashq stressed that the soldiers have suffered the same calamity they brought upon the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The statements of the Hamas official followed the successful attack of the Lebanese Hezbollah drone on the military base of the Zionist regime that left four Zionist soldiers dead and over 100 others wounded.

