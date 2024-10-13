Hezbollah hits Israeli occupied city Haifa with more missiles

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters launched a qualitative rocket barrage on the Zionist regime’s Rehabilitation and Maintenance Center, south of Haifa on Sunday night.

Zionist sources reported that several explosions were heard in Haifa, prompting sirens to go off in the city’s port of Haifa and the fleeing of the settlers to bunkers.

The Israeli army also announced that its air defense systems have been activated and are trying to intercept Hezbollah missiles.

Zionist sources also reported that at least 5 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon to the port of Haifa.

The retaliatory operation by Hezbollah comes hours after the resistance group successfully launched a drone attack on the military base of the Zionist regime (Golani Brigade camp), south of Haifa that according to the Israeli military left at least 4 soldiers dead and some 110 others injured.

Earlier, the Zionist Army Radio, citing a military source, described the drone attack as the deadliest operation against the military since the beginning of the war. It said that due to the severity of injuries caused by the attack, there is a possibility that the number of casualties will increase at any moment.

We warn the enemy that what they witnessed today (the attack on the Golani brigade) is only a small part of the potential of the resistance group, Hezbollah said on Monday morning.

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room added in this statement: "We launched a special and combined operation with missiles and drones toward Acre and Haifa, and accordingly the drones passed the radars and reached the Golani brigade.

The purpose of this attack was to show the enemy some of our power, it said, adding that "affronting our citizens will cause Haifa to be in the crosshairs of our missiles, just like Kiryat Shmonah in the north of occupied Palestine."

Hezbollah emphasized that its attacks will intensify if the enemy continues its aggression against the people of Lebanon and Gaza. It has repeatedly announced that its operations against the occupying Zionist regime are in support Palestinians in Gaza and their resistance and in defense of Lebanon.

