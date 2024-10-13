Iran FM leaves Baghdad for Muscat

Araghchi arrived in Baghdad on Sunday afternoon on an official visit for diplomatic consultations regarding the bilateral issues of Iran and Iraq and the current developments in the region and met and talked with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister and the President of Iraq.

After meeting and talking with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Araghchi stated in a joint news conference, "Our region is now facing very dangerous challenges and is in a critical state."

"Therefore, it was necessary for us to have close consultations with our friends in the region, especially in Iraq," he added.

