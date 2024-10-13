Preventing escalation of security situation in region needs halting Israeli crimes: Iran FM

During his visit to Baghdad on Sunday evening, Araghchi met separately with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a Al Sudani and President Abdul Latif Rashid.

In his meeting with Al Sudani, Araghchi emphasized the dangerous situation in the region, stressing the need for all countries to intensify their efforts to halt the crimes and aggression of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

He also highlighted Iran's responsible approach to regional security and stability, underscoring the immediate necessity to stop the Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent further escalation.

Al Sudani, for his part, expressed that stopping the military aggression of the Zionist regime against Gaza and Lebanon is Baghdad's current priority.

Emphasizing the importance of strengthening consultations between the two countries and with other countries in the region in this critical situation to prevent the region from descending into a full-scale conflict, as well as the need for serious action by the international community in that regard, he stressed the determination of the Iraqi nation and government to continue supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon against the genocide and aggression of the occupying regime.

He also mentioned that the Iraqi government had previously warned about the Zionist regime's plans to expand the war in the region.

Following his meeting with Shia'a Al Sudani, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

During this meeting, Araghchi presented the Islamic Republic of Iran's perspective on developments and tensions in the region and emphasized Tehran's position on the continuation of global peace and security.

Araghchi stated that the military attacks by the Zionist regime on Lebanon and Gaza violate international law and customs.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Latif Rashid emphasized that the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon pose a threat to the security, stability, and peace of the region and the world, stressing the need for diplomatic solutions to resolve such crises.

The Iraqi president also asserted that Iraq will not allow its soil to be used for threatening its neighbors.

Highlighting the deep historical, social, and religious ties between Iran and Iraq, he called for continuous efforts to enhance relations in all areas for the mutual benefit of both nations and the promotion of regional security and stability.

