Hezbollah launches fresh rocket attack in northern occupied territories

Al Ahd news website cited a statement by Hezbollah on Sunday which said that the resistance group had fired rockets at the town of Kiryat Shmona.

The statement also said that the attacks also targeted four Zionist bases.

Hezbollah has also announced that its forces have defused an operation by Zionist soldiers trying to make advancements into the Lebanese Blida district.

Some Zionist soldiers have been killed or injured in clashes with Hezbollah forces at the border, according to the Hezbollah announcement.

