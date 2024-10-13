US ‘putting troops at risk’ by sending them to Israel: Iran

"The US has been delivering record amount of arms to Israel. It is now also putting lives of its troops at risk by deploying them to operate US missile systems in Israel,” Araghchi said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

The comments come as US officials say Washington is considering sending one of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems to Israel. American troops will also be deployed to operate the advance anti-missile system.

Araghchi, who is currently on a regional tour to defuse tensions, said the Islamic Republic has made “tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region".

However, he asserted that Iran has “no red lines” when it comes to defending the Iranian people and interests.

The Israeli regime has been discussing how to respond to a massive missile strike against by Iran earlier this month in retaliation for the assassination of senior officials of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as Hamas and Hezbollah.

4353**2050