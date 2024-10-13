‘Iranian VP’s talks in Pakistan to revolve around economy, politics’

Ali-Najafi Khoshrudi, the deputy for international and regional cooperation of Iran’s vice president, elaborated on the agenda of the forthcoming visit of Aref to Pakistan.

Aref is to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad.

He is expected to hold talks mainly on economy and politics in his visit to the neighboring country, he underlined.

Since Iran enjoys a full membership in the SCO, the summit can bring about desired results, Najafi noted.

The SCO, which accounts for a significant part of the world’s population and economy, is one of the most important regional and international multilateral mechanisms is of paramount importance, he added.

The summit, scheduled for October 15-16, will host participants from Iran, China, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and India.

