Lebanon files anti-Israel lawsuit at Int’l Labor Org

The minister made the announcement regarding the detonating pagers’ incident in Lebanon, which claimed the lives of some laborers who were busy working among the civilians, Al Mayadeen reported on Sunday.

The Lebanese representatives in Geneva have informed the ILO officials about the issue.

Other countries have expressed concern over the remotely detonated pagers by the occupying regime of Israel, the minister underlined.

He also expressed the readiness of Lebanon’s Ministry of Labor to cooperate with ILO in supporting the Lebanese displaced.

In his remarks, the minister stated that there was no way but to continue resisting.

He further appreciated the Resistance for its vigilant move not to let the regime achieve its goals.

When the Resistance targets Tel Aviv with drones, it means it hits the Israeli regime’s deterrent system, he said.

In September, the explosion of some pagers in Lebanon killed some individuals and wounded many others.

