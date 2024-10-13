Oct 13, 2024, 1:48 PM
Iran’s Armed Forces prioritize peace, stability in region: Top general

Tehran, IRNA – Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard has said that Iranian armed forces are committed to peace and stability in West Asia, stressing that the Islamic Republic is against any form of war or bloodshed in the region.

Sabahifard made the comments on Sunday as he addressed commanders and personnel of the Air Defense Force.

He also said that national progress requires unity and hard work by all sectors of society, stressing that achieving scientific advancements must remain a priority in all fields.

“Iran’s military progress, especially in air defense technology, never stops,” the top commander said.

He commended the continuous efforts of the air defense personnel and noted that Iran’s armed forces are working in coordination to protect the country and ensure peace. Sabahifard added that Iran’s military capabilities are a source of concern for foreign powers, disrupting their strategic calculations.

