Oct 13, 2024, 2:21 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85626379
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Female Iranian karate athletes win gold, bronze at world championship

Oct 13, 2024, 2:21 PM
News ID: 85626379
Female Iranian karate athletes win gold, bronze at world championship

Tehran, IRNA – Female Iranian karatekas Fatemeh-Zahra Saeedabadi and Yalda Naghi-Beiranvand have claimed the gold and bronze medals, respectively at the 13th World Karate Federation (WKF) Junior and Youth World Championship.

On the last day of the competition, the under-50 Iranian karateka fought for the bronze medal.

With the result of 6-0, she defeated Moroccan karate player Reem Douari and won the bronze medal in this competition.

Meantime, Fatemeh-Zahra Saeedabadi, representative of the -55 kg weight of Iran's Omid girls' team, who had reached the final after defeating all her opponents, went to face Mantal Al-Hawari from Egypt to win the gold medal, and by presenting a spectacular and calculated fight, she reached a two-to-zero advantage to stand up and won the gold medal on the world championship platform.

The 13th World Karate Federation (WKF) Junior and Youth World Championship was held in Venice, Italy. This event took place on October 9-13.

6125**4354

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .