Female Iranian karate athletes win gold, bronze at world championship

On the last day of the competition, the under-50 Iranian karateka fought for the bronze medal.

With the result of 6-0, she defeated Moroccan karate player Reem Douari and won the bronze medal in this competition.

Meantime, Fatemeh-Zahra Saeedabadi, representative of the -55 kg weight of Iran's Omid girls' team, who had reached the final after defeating all her opponents, went to face Mantal Al-Hawari from Egypt to win the gold medal, and by presenting a spectacular and calculated fight, she reached a two-to-zero advantage to stand up and won the gold medal on the world championship platform.

The 13th World Karate Federation (WKF) Junior and Youth World Championship was held in Venice, Italy. This event took place on October 9-13.

