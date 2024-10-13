Berri: Iranian speaker’s Beirut visit aimed at showing solidarity with Lebanon

Berri was speaking with reporters on Sunday a day after Qalibaf met with him and other Lebanese officials during his daylong trip to Lebanon.

Qalibaf’s visit was aimed at reaffirming Iran’s solidarity with Beirut and showing that the Islamic Republic gives importance to the situation in Lebanon, he said, adding that the Iranian government wants a ceasefire in the region.

The Lebanese speaker further said that Lebanon wants a ceasefire too and criticized the US for failing to take practical action in this regard.

The Americans speak of a ceasefire, but they do not act based on what they say, Berri said, adding “We hear their good words and become delighted but we do not see their practical actions.”

He also hailed Hezbollah for defending Lebanon amid the resistance movement's intensifying attacks targeting Israeli military positions in response to the regime's deadly airstrikes and ground offensive against Lebanon.

“Hezbollah’s stance on the battlefield is very good and can be helpful, particularly that Israel is an attrition situation”, the Lebanese speaker said.

