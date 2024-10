The final stage of the 2024 Mr. Olympia contest was held in Las Vegas, US, where Samson Dauda from Nigeria won the title.

Derek Lunsford from the United States also finished third.

Dauda received $600,000 while Choopan received $250,000.

Choopan is the only Asian who has won gold, silver, and bronze in Mr. Olympia.

