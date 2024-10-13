Iran says resolved to pursue perpetrators of Gen. Soleimani assassination

“Assassination of General #Soleimani was a grave crime, and people of Iran and the region will never forget nor forgive it,” Baghaei Hamaneh wrote on its X account on Sunday.

“This cowardly wrongful act, recognized as unlawful and arbitrary by the United Nations, entails international responsibility of the #UnitedStates government as well as individual criminal responsibility of the perpetrators,” he said.

“#Iran is resolved to pursue its right to prosecute the perpetrators, as the proceedings are going on in a Tehran court,” he added.

He further said that leveling baseless and fabricated allegations against Iran, either by presidential candidates or by US top officials, cannot affect Iran’s decision to pursue this case in its judicial system and, if needed, before competent international tribunals.

General Soleimani and senior Iraqi commander al-Muhandis, both top anti-terror icons in the region, were assassinated in a terror attack by the US army near Baghdad on January 3, 2020, at the direct order of the then-US President Donald Trump.

9376**4354