Iran sees %12 growth in non-oil exports to Russia 6 months to late Sep

Iran sees %12 growth in non-oil exports to Russia 6 months to late Sep

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Republic Customs Administration (ICA) has announced a 12% increase in the value of Iran’s non-oil exports to Russia during the first half of the Iranian calendar year (March 20 - September 21) compared with the preceding year.

The exports show a 20% growth in weight in the mentioned period, the ICA reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Iran’s non-oil exports were worth $494 million and weighed 1.3 million metric tons, respectively, which indicated 12% and 20% rises.

Greenhouse pepper, polystyrene, and unshelled pistachios are the main products exported from Iran to Russia, representing 5.9%, 5.8%, and 4.9%, respectively, of the total export worth during the six months.

The report says that Astara customs in northwestern Iran exported 32% of the total products which was also the most of them.

According to the ICA report, the foreign transit from Russia with 526,000 metric tons saw a 17% increase during the six months of the year, and the foreign transit to Russia with 56,000 metric tons experienced an 18% decrease in the mentioned period.

