Oct 13, 2024, 12:03 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85626252
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran’s president enacts Preferential Trade Agreement with Indonesia

Oct 13, 2024, 12:03 PM
News ID: 85626252
Iran’s president enacts Preferential Trade Agreement with Indonesia

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has signed into law the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Indonesia after it was approved by the Iranian parliament.

The president enacted the deal on Sunday and issued a directive to ministries of industry and foreign affairs to implement it.

The agreement was approved by Iran’s Parliament on September 24 and ratified by the Guardian Council on October 2.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, on October 8, formally informed President Pezeshkian of the approval of the PTA law between the governments of Iran and Indonesia, after it was approved by lawmakers. 

The agreement, initially signed in Tehran on June 20, 2005, aims to bolster trade ties between the two countries by reducing tariffs and removing non-tariff barriers.

4208**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .