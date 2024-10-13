Iranian athletes claim 6 medals in 2024 Asian Rowing

The Iranian team with five athletes attended the Asian Rowing Championships underway in the Uzbek city as of October 10 for five days.

Mahsa Javar, Zeynab Nowruzi, Kimia Zarei, Fatemeh Mojallal, and Amir-Hossein Mahmoudpour were the members of the Iranian rower team.

Mahmoudpour competed with rowers from Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and Iraq and claimed the silver medal. Athletes from Iraq and Vietnam won gold and bronze.

In the last competition, Zarei and Mojallal competed with athletes from Singapore, China, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan, and won the bronze medal. Athletes from China and Uzbekistan won gold and silver in this field.

The 2024 Asian Rowing Championships are taking place in Samarkand from October 10 to 14.

