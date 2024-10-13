Hezbollah launches attacks on several Israeli military bases

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attacks were carried out early on Sunday.

It said a group of Israeli soldiers gathering in Manara settlement were targeted with rockets.

Additionally, guided missiles struck Israeli soldiers stationed at the Ramiya base, leading to the deaths and injuries of many of them. A number of other Israeli soldiers at the same base were also killed and injured after their armored vehicle was directly targeted with guided missiles, Hezbollah said.

The movement also confirmed launching an artillery strike on Israeli soldiers at the Tel Sha'ar base and rocket attack at the Mi'ilya base where an Israeli missile platform was destroyed.

Hezbollah fighters meanwhile clashed with a group of Israeli soldiers who were trying to infiltrate Ramiya village in southern Lebanon.

The resistance fighters detonated an explosive device, killing and injuring a number of Israeli soldiers, the movement said.

The confrontation, involving medium-range weapons and machine guns, is ongoing.

Hezbollah has increased its attacks against Israeli military positions after the regime escalated its airstrikes on Lebanon and launched a ground offensive in the south, killing several hundreds of civilians.

