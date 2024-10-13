Elite resistance forces yet to join anti-Zionist op: Lebanon MP

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report, Fayyaz, in an interview with Al Jazeera rejected the reports about the Zionist regime taking control of Lebanese areas and said: "The enemy has not settled in any border town."

Even if the enemy soldiers could enter the border towns for a few meters, they were forced to retreat quickly, he said.

Fayaz clarified that the resistance movement is engaged in both on the ground as well as political process which has been entrusted to Nabih Beri to follow-up.

Sedately, the Minister of Labor of Lebanon emphasized that currently the resistance has acted intelligently in confronting the Zionist enemy and making most of their plots futile despite the bombing campaign.

Mustafa Bayram said in an interview with the Al-Mayadeen network that the Lebanese people have no other option but resistance, "Resistance has expanded its goals and no one can eradicate it."

The enemy has been preparing for this war for years, Byram said, adding that this is a war of life and death and not just a war to support Palestine.

He further clarified that there was a national consensus that the war was coming and everyone knew the issue was not just a minor difference with the Zionist regime.

