Iran UN mission dismisses allegations linking Tehran to Al-Aqsa Storm Operation

“While Doha-based Hamas officials have themselves stated that they, too, had no prior knowledge of the operation and that all the planning, decision-making, and directing were solely executed by Hamas’s military wing based in Gaza, any claim attempting to link it to Iran or Hezbollah -- either partially or wholly -- is devoid of credence and comes from fabricated documents”, the mission said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement followed reports by American media including The New York Times that claimed to have obtained documents seized by the Israeli military about how Hamas planned the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation conducted on October 7, 2023.

The US daily claimed that a review into the documents show that Hamas had long planned the operation and held meetings with Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement to seek their help and make them join the operation.

On Saturday, the Iranian Mission issued yet another statement in response to the Washington Post's claim about an alleged Israeli document showing a Hamas request for $500 million from Iran which the newspaper said it did not receive any response from Tehran.

The mission also rejected the document mentioned by the Washington Post calling it the Zionist regime’s lies and deception.

We consider Israel a criminal, anti-human and lying regime, and we do not give any credit to its delusions, the Iranian mission said, adding that the Zionists have a long history of spreading lies, fake documents and psychological operations of deception.

Ever since the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, which was followed by the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, Iran has, time and again, said that it had no prior knowledge of the operation and called it a fully Palestinian operation.

The Palestinians and their resistance factions have called the operation an outcome of decades of atrocities they experienced in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

4194**4399