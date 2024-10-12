Oct 12, 2024, 8:53 PM
News ID: 85625715
T T
4 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Iran to issue bilingual driver’s licenses for first time

Oct 12, 2024, 8:53 PM
News ID: 85625715
Iran to issue bilingual driver’s licenses for first time

Tehran, IRNA--The Iranian Traffic Police will issue bilingual driver’s licenses for the first time in the country, facilitating international travel for Iranian citizens.

Ahmad Karami-Asad, head of the driving license department at the traffic police, said on Saturday that the initiative would enable Iranian citizens to drive in foreign countries without having to have their national licenses translated. 

He further explained that, in accordance with international treaties, possessing a license issued by the Travel, Tourism and Touring Organization still remains mandatory.

Since 1975, when Iran joined the Geneva Convention, citizens planning to travel abroad were required to obtain an international license in addition to their national one.

This often involved translating their national license for use overseas, a process that was costly and time-consuming for many individuals.

4353**2050

4 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Your Comment

You are replying to: .