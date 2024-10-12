Oct 12, 2024, 8:45 PM
Iran supports BRICS' proposal to revise global financial mechanism

Tehran, IRNA - The Deputy Minister of Economy and head of the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) has announced that Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance supports the proposal for BRICS member countries to collaborate in reviewing global monetary and financial mechanisms.

Ali Fekri, who traveled to Moscow to participate in the second BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, expressed Iran's support for BRICS' proposal to revise global financial mechanisms.

The meeting also involved discussions on customs and tax cooperation among BRICS members, particularly focusing on creating platforms for collaborative cooperation based on existing bilateral mechanisms between the countries.

During the two-day meeting, the joint statement of the ministers of economy and the heads of the central banks of the BRICS members on collective agreements was drafted as a roadmap for cooperation in the coming years.

Brazil will take over the rotating presidency of BRICS next year.

