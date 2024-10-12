Iran supports BRICS' proposal to revise global financial mechanism

Ali Fekri, who traveled to Moscow to participate in the second BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, expressed Iran's support for BRICS' proposal to revise global financial mechanisms.

The meeting also involved discussions on customs and tax cooperation among BRICS members, particularly focusing on creating platforms for collaborative cooperation based on existing bilateral mechanisms between the countries.

During the two-day meeting, the joint statement of the ministers of economy and the heads of the central banks of the BRICS members on collective agreements was drafted as a roadmap for cooperation in the coming years.

Brazil will take over the rotating presidency of BRICS next year.

