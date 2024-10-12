Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon kill 2, injure 12: Health Ministry

Some 12 individuals have been injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the regions of Nabatieh town, Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon, IRNA quoted Lebanese media as saying on Saturday.

The Zionist regime army also targeted the town of Bisarieh in Saida city in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had launched attacks in response to the increase in the enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the martyrdom of some Lebanese civilians.

