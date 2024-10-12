Oct 12, 2024, 10:57 AM
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon kill 2, injure 12: Health Ministry

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon kill 2, injure 12: Health Ministry

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese Ministry of Health says two people have been killed and 12 more injured in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Some 12 individuals have been injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the regions of Nabatieh town, Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon, IRNA quoted Lebanese media as saying on Saturday.

The Zionist regime army also targeted the town of Bisarieh in Saida city in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had launched attacks in response to the increase in the enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the martyrdom of some Lebanese civilians.

