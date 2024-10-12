Hezbollah destroys four Israeli military bases

According to resistance media outlets, Hezbollah hit a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Al-Jarrah base with missiles. The Zar'it base was also among the targets destroyed by the Lebanese resistance group.

Additionally, Hezbollah said it had targeted two Israeli military bases in the occupied Golan Heights, including Soma Base.

Hezbollah’s operations command also issued a statement on Friday night, saying that Israeli soldiers failed in their attempt to advance on Lebanese territory.

The statement said that Israeli forces were only able to enter a few houses in border villages just to take photos, according to a report from Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah emphasized that homes and military bases used to manage Israeli settlements remain key targets of its ongoing operations.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed that two drones had been fired from Lebanon toward Tel Aviv. One reportedly hit the Gush Dan area of the city. The other one, hit the northern area of Herzliya where Israeli police said damage was caused. The drone strike on Herzliya reportedly caused a power outage.

Since late September, Israel has been conducting extensive military operations in Lebanon. According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, these attacks have resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

In response, Hezbollah has escalated its attacks on Israeli military positions and settlements in northern occupied territories, launching hundreds of rockets in recent days.

