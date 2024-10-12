‘War crime’: UN slams Israel’s attack on medical centers in Gaza

Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said in a report on October 10: “Thousands of child and adult detainees, many of whom were arbitrarily detained, have been subjected to widespread and systematic abuse, physical and psychological violence, and sexual and gender-based violence amounting to the war crime and crime against humanity of torture and the war crime of rape and other forms of sexual violence.”

“A total of 747 persons were killed directly in those attacks and 969 others were injured, and 110 facilities were affected,” the statement reads.

“The Commission also received credible information concerning rape and sexual assault,” the report reads.

The commission interviewed senior medical personnel at hospitals and they denied that there was any military activity, emphasizing that the hospitals’ only role was to treat patients.

This is while the Zionists claimed that Hamas had been using hospitals for military purposes, including as command-and-control centers.

“The offensive on Gaza since 7 October has resulted in the destruction of the already weak health-care system in the Gaza Strip, with detrimental long-term effects on the civilian population’s rights to health and life,” it noted.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that since October 7 last year, more than 990 medical staff were martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Since the beginning of the war, around 70% of the homes and infrastructures of Gaza have been destroyed, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, have threatened the lives of the residents of the area.

Despite all its atrocities, the Tel Aviv regime has admitted that after about 12 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the annihilation of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

