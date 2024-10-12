Iraqi resistance targets vital Israeli base in occupied Golan Heights

The resistance fighters did so through several drones, the media of the resistance forces reported early on Saturday.

The group said it carried out the operation in line with its approach to fight against the occupiers, respond to Israel’s massacre of civilians, and help the Palestinian people.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly targeted vital Israeli bases in Eilat located in southern occupied Palestine in recent months.

The Iraqi resistance group has already warned against Israel’s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip.

It said it would launch more massive operations if the regime continues its genocidal war in Gaza.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the strip.

