Body of martyr General Nilforushan found; funeral ceremony to be announced

"With thanks and gratitude to the One and Only God, it brings to the attention of the noble and heroic nation of Iran that with the day-to-day efforts of the search group for the bodies of the martyrs of the brutal and bloodthirsty Zionist regime in the suburbs of Beirut, the body of Major General Abbas Nilfrushan, the superior military adviser of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who was martyred along with the leader of the resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah of Lebanon, has been discovered," the IRGC said.

On Friday evening, the Zionist regime's planes bombed the residential areas of "Hare Harik" neighborhood in the suburbs of Beirut.

Some sources of the Zionist regime announced that the attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut was carried out by eight to 12 jet fighters at the same time and 2,000 pounds of American bunker-buster bombs were used.

In these attacks, Mujahideen such as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah of Lebanon, and General Nilforushan were martyred.

2050