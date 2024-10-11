Iran in talks over gas, transportation, electricity agreements with neighbors: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian, who was speaking upon arrival in Tehran on Friday, said that economic working groups will be formed over the next month to finalize and sign the agreements.

He described the visit of key cultural and economic significance as he met with counterparts from four countries, including Turkmenistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

Pezeshkian said that in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they discussed different energy, railroad, and petrochemical projects.

He noted that he and his Russian counterpart also discussed the role Russia could play in regional developments and as well as the need for a more serious reaction to the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

President Pezeshkian argued that upgraded ties with neighboring countries could ease the pressure of sanctions.

9341**9417