Iran categorically condemns terror attack in southwestern Pakistan

Baghaei on Friday denounced the terrorist action in southwest Pakistan which has left 21 coal miners.

According to a Friday report by the Reuters, dozens of attackers armed with guns, rockets and hand grenades stormed a cluster of small private coal mines in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, slaying some miners in their sleep and shooting others after lining them up, killing at least 21 in the restive region.

In reaction to the incident, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the Islamic Republic condemns terrorism of all types and extremism.

He called on the entire regional and international countries to take collective actions to confront the terrorist measures.

Extending condolences over the incident, the official wished speedy recovery for the wounded.

