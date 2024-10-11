Zionists target journalists covering Israeli atrocities in occupied Palestine: Media

The Israeli army has attacked a group of journalists in northern Gaza, killing one and critically wounding Al Jazeera camera operator Fadi al-Wahidi in the neck, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

Al-Wahidi was shot at by Israeli forces on Wednesday while reporting from the Jabalia refugee camp, becoming the second Al Jazeera cameraman to come under Israeli fire this week.

Over 175 media workers have been killed during the current conflict in the Palestinian territory.

Pro-Palestinian users took to X, formerly Twitter, to show solidarity with the Gazan people.

An Egyptian user wrote, “Gazans in the south are saying the massacres being committed in Jabalia are now unprecedented.”

“Remember all the horrific videos you’ve seen over the last year?”, the user asked.

“People who have lived through that are saying the horrors in Jabalia are even worse.”

Since October 7, 2023, the Zionist regime has been deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists to prevent them from covering the regime’s crimes. Humanitarian organizations have severely criticized the Zionist regime for attacking journalists.

More that 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, since the Israeli regime launched the genocidal war against Gaza on October 7, 2023. Almost the entire population of the besieged territory has also been internally displaced, many for multiple times.

