Iran condemns Zionist attack on its field hospital in Lebanon

Terming the attack against the IRCS hospital as a flagrant example of war crime, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said on Friday that striking hospitals and medical centers are forbidden by the internationally-accepted humanitarian laws.

Repeated attacks of the Zionist regime on hospitals and medical centers in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria are a clear sign of the regime’s breach of international regulations, the spokesman said, urging the need for international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to react and denounce this attack as an example of war crime.

Baghaei Hamaneh also called on the international bodies, such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Red Crescent to provide immediate supplies to those displaced as a result of the Zionist strikes on Lebanon over the past two weeks.

A Zionist attack on Wednesday completely destroyed a 56-bed field hospital of IRCS at the joint border between Syria and Lebanon.

