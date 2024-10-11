Senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa survives Israeli strike in Beirut

Israeli air strikes on two neighbourhoods in central Beirut damaged one residential building and levelled another.
Israeli regime's media had suggested Wafiq Safa was the intended target.
2050
Tehran, IRNA - An informed source in Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the failure of the assassination operation against Wafiq Safa in Beirut.
