Senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa survives Israeli strike in Beirut

Tehran, IRNA - An informed source in Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the failure of the assassination operation against Wafiq Safa in Beirut.

Israeli air strikes on two neighbourhoods in central Beirut damaged one residential building and levelled another. 

Israeli regime's media had suggested Wafiq Safa was the intended target. 

