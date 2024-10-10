Oct 11, 2024, 12:27 AM
Official condemns Zionist regime's bombing of Iran's Red Crescent field hospital on Syria-Lebanon border

Official condemns Zionist regime's bombing of Iran's Red Crescent field hospital on Syria-Lebanon border

Tehran, IRNA - The head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) condemned the attack by the Zionist regime on the 56-bed field hospital of IRCS on the border of Syria and Lebanon.

"This action by the Zionist occupying regime is a clear violation of the international laws related to humanitarian rights in the prohibition of attacks on medical centers and It is relief and we intend to file a complaint against the occupying  regime through international forums," Pir-Hossein Koulivand said.

He pointed out that this action of the Zionist regime is condemned according to the principles and rules of international humanitarian law, according to which any attack and assault on civilian places and centers, especially medical centers and hospitals, is absolutely prohibited.

"We have sent a letter to the heads of the Federation and the International Committee of the Cross," he said, adding, "While announcing the issue, we have demanded to condemn this action and file a complaint against the occupying regime."

