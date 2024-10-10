Oct 10, 2024, 11:11 PM
Death of 3 more Zionist soldiers in Gaza Strip

Tehran, IRNA - The Zionist regime's media admitted the death of at least three soldiers of the regime's army in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

The Zionist news site 'Hadshut Bezman' admitted in a short news on Thursday night that three soldiers of the Zionist regime were killed in the Gaza Strip.

Previously, the soldiers of Shahid Ezzeddin al-Qassam, Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Mujahideen battalions reported in separate statements about the killing and wounding of a number of Zionist soldiers in ambush operations, suicide drone attacks and hunting Zionist soldiers with sniper weapons in the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

