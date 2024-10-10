Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a multi-dimensional human being

Sayyed Hassan entered al-Najah school in al-Tarbuyeh district to complete his elementary education, and at the same time he worked in his father's grocery store. With the start of the Lebanese civil wars in April 1975, he went with his family to the village of Bazourieh and continued his high school education in the city of Sour. He, who later became known as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, married Fatima Yassin in 1978 at the age of 18. They had three sons named Mohammad Hadi, Mohammad Javad and Mohammad Ali, and a daughter named Zainab.

This note is a comprehensive overview of three dimensions of the character of this great martyr.

Religious dimension

Sayyed Hassan was interested in religious courses since childhood, and for this reason, he went to Najaf in 1976 to study religious sciences, and after completing the preparatory courses of that, due to the pressures of the Iraqi Baath regime, he returned to Lebanon and due to his talent in 1978, he started teaching at Imam Montazer School in Baalbek and in 1989 he traveled to Qom in Iran for one year to complete his religious studies.

His last meeting with Imam Khomeini was a few months before passing away of the imam, the founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic. Due to his reputation for trustworthiness, he received permission from Imam Khomeini to obtain religious objects and matters. Sayyed Hassan's close relationship with Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, also started in 1365, after which he was the representative of the leader in Beirut and Jebel Amil.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was a religious scholar and trained in the school of thought of Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. In terms of his leadership, it is enough that he believed that if we even had a chance to know the opinion of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we would implement it.

In November 2009, he announced the new political document of Hezbollah, in which Hezbollah's commitment to the Islamic jurisprudence in Iran was considered one of the policies of that group. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promoted the divine rules of Islam as the only solution to the problems of human societies in any place and time and caused many people of the world to convert to Islam.

Military dimension

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was elected as the Secretary General of the Hezbollah resistance movement in 1992 after the martyrdom of Seyed Abbas Mousavi, and this movement became a military and political power in West Asia during the time of Nasrallah as Secretary General (from 1992-2024).

Nasrallah started training-military courses and gradually formed the cores of resistance against the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon. The members of these spontaneous nuclei were religious people with experience of military activity in the Amal movement or Palestinian groups.

Hezbollah started combat activities with limited operations inside the villages of the south and then took action against the Israeli army. The liberation of southern Lebanon in 2000 from the Israeli occupation, the release of Lebanese prisoners and the recovery of the bodies of resistance martyrs from the hands of Israel in 2004, and the fight against Daesh and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, during the time of Secretary General Nasrallah, made him the leader of the resistance.

Before his martyrdom, Nasrallah survived several assassination attempts by Israeli forces in 2004, 2006 and 2011. His eldest son, Mohammad Hadi, was also martyred in 1997 in battles with Israeli forces.

Nasrallah always had close relations with other members of the resistance axis, and during the Israeli attacks on Gaza after the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, a front in southern Lebanon for supporting Palestinian resistance and announced that this front will continue until the end of the Gaza war.

This movement, which at the beginning of its activity had only about one hundred members, is today the strongest element with more than one hundred thousand fighting forces and having thousands of missiles and advanced drones among the resistance fronts. The unique organization of the Hezbollah movement was such that this movement does not stand alone and with the martyrdom of its commanders, even Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, continues its operations at the necessary time and place.

Political dimension

Sayyed Hassan, who had a great interest in Imam Musa Sadr, joined the Amal movement of Shia political organizations in Lebanon after finishing high school in 1975, at the age of 15, and became the head of that movement in Al-Bazurieh town along with his brother Sayyed Hussein.

In 1982, following the occupation of Lebanon, Sayyed Hassan, along with a group of clerics such as Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, separated from the Amal movement and established the core of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

He became Hezbollah's representative in the south in 1985 and became a member of Hezbollah's decision-making council in 1987. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as a smart politician, believed that Amal and Hezbollah are two groups with a single goal and are the children of Imam Musa Sadr.

When Ayatollah Khamenei announced his opinion against the Shia conflicts in Lebanon to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, he tried with all his might to end these conflicts. He said clearly: "We do not want to compete with anyone for government positions. Our political movement is based on the resistance against Israel... We consider the protection of the Islamic resistance as our main duty. (Al-Wahda Al-Islamiya magazine, February 3, 1989).

Nasrallah, as a political activist, considered the presence of the representatives of this movement in the Lebanese Parliament to strengthen the resistance and said: "Our turn to the political and parliamentary arena is to support the Lebanese resistance against conspiracies."

In the field of foreign relations, Sayyed Hassan found it useful to strengthen relations between Hezbollah and European countries in order to reduce Europe's support for Israel, and acted in such a way that the European Union avoided including Hezbollah's name in the list of terrorist groups.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was one of the famous and acceptable figures of Lebanon and the most popular leader of the Arab world, and he is also considered one of the most prominent figures in the path of strengthening the Islamic unity.

Finally, the Zionist regime with the support of the United States and in wake of silence of the international community and the inability of the UN Security Council, in continuation of its crimes, assassinated Sayyed of Resistance, a righteous servant of God, a brave, wise, insightful and faithful leader so that he would achieve his long-held dream and join the eternal caravan of martyrs.

To keep alive the name of Nasrallah and in his memory, it is necessary to introduce the dimensions of the personality and activities of this beloved martyr to people. For this reason, Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in his commentary on the biography of Nasrallah under the title "Dear Sayyed" by Hamid Davoudabadi: "Anything that can become a source of recognition and respect for that beloved Sayyed Aziz is good and desirable for me.”

