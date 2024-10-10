Oct 10, 2024, 8:46 PM
Iran ambassador to Beirut receives gift from Supreme Leader

Tehran, IRNA - The representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution visited the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon, who is hospitalized in Tehran for injuries sustained in Lebanon's pager explosions, and presented him with a gift from Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to IRNA’s Thursday report, Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account: The visit by Hojatoleslam [Mohsen] Qomi, the representative of the Supreme Leader, and the message of greeting and affection from the Leader has been a great honor for me.

The ambassador further noted that the Supreme Leader sent two agate rings for him and his wife.

Amani was among scores of people who were injured in pager explosions by Israel across Lebanon on September 17.

