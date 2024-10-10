Iran ambassador to Beirut receives gift from Supreme Leader

According to IRNA’s Thursday report, Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account: The visit by Hojatoleslam [Mohsen] Qomi, the representative of the Supreme Leader, and the message of greeting and affection from the Leader has been a great honor for me.

The ambassador further noted that the Supreme Leader sent two agate rings for him and his wife.

Amani was among scores of people who were injured in pager explosions by Israel across Lebanon on September 17.

