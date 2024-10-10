Iran says fully prepared for stronger measures against any aggression

Araghchi made the comment in letters he sent to his counterparts in countries around the world on Thursday.

He referred to the continuous attacks of the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon, which he said have resulted in deaths and displacement of a large number of people as well as international aid workers and the massive destruction of residential and public buildings.

The Iranian foreign minister said that the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime are a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, and are a clear example of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

“The unlimited impunity Israel enjoys has made the regime expand its attacks on Lebanon, including massive airstrikes on residential areas using US-made bunker-buster bombs”, he said, adding that the failure of the UN Security Council to fulfill its duties has emboldened the warmongering leaders of the regime to continue their crimes.

Further in his letter, the top Iranian diplomat elaborated on his country’s missile launch on Israeli military positions on October 1, which he said was carried out following weeks of exercising restraint in order to pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza. He said that the response shows that Iran feels responsibility toward international peace and security.

“If necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to take more and stronger defensive measures against any aggressive action and will not hesitate in this regard”, he stressed, calling for collective diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the Israeli regime’s attacks against the innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Also on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister sent letters to the UN high commissioner for human rights and the head of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, expressing his deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

He said that both organizations are expected to take effective, swift, meaningful and appropriate measures to address the humanitarian crisis in West Asia, mobilize international assistance and remove obstacles to delivering aid to the areas affected by the Israeli wars.

In another letter, which Araghchi wrote to the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he called for an emergency session of the OIC to address the situation in war-ravaged Gaza and Lebanon.

4208**4194