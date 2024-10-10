Oct 10, 2024, 4:20 PM
Non-Aligned Movement condemns Israeli crimes in Gaza, Lebanon

London, IRNA – The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has condemned Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, reiterating its support for the rights of the people of both countries.

NAM issued a statement on Thursday at the 107th meeting of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) held on October 8-11 in The Hague, the Netherlands.  

The movement expressed serious concern over multiple UN reports on Israel’s use of internationally banned weapons in Gaza and Lebanon, and called on OPCW to take action to protect people in those countries.

NAM also called on Israel to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2735 to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

