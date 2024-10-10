Iran FM says had ‘important exchanges’ with Qatari PM on regional situation

“Had important exchanges with Qatari PM & FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman on regional situation. Iran & Qatar share common concerns & interests, determined to cooperate”, the Iranian foreign minister said on his X account on Thursday after he met with the top Qatari official earlier in the day.

“Our region faces trying challenges need to be addressed through close consultations and joint efforts”, Araghchi added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh also said that Araghchi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held “important consultations” on mutual ties and regional issues.

“Important consultations were held between FM @Araghchi and Qatari PM & Mf Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman @MBA_AlThani_on overall circumstances in the region, and our bilateral relations”, Baghaei said on his X account.

The spokesman added in his post: “It is only responsible for all States to maximize their efforts to shield our region against an imposed catastrophe by stopping Genocide in #Gaza and aggression on #Lebanon.”

The Iranian foreign minister is leading a diplomatic delegation to Qatar.

During his meeting with the Qatari prime minister, Araghchi commended the Arab country’s constructive role in halting the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon.

The Qatari official, for his part, referred to the ongoing consultations between the Iranian and Qatari authorities regarding regional developments, and called for regional cooperation to stop the war and the crimes of the Israeli regime, and to achieve stability and lasting security in the region, and assist the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Qatar on Wednesday night on the second leg of his regional tour that earlier took him to Saudi Arabia where he met with his counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Araghchi’s talks with the two top Saudi officials covered Tehran-Riyadh relations and regional developments amid high tensions caused by the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

