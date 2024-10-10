Hezbollah sets fire to four Zionist bases

According to Al-Manar network, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced its new attacks to the occupiers by issuing several statements.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon announced that in line with supporting the resistant nation of Palestine and helping its brave and honorable resistance, in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to Israeli attacks on cities, villages and civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10 a.m. on Thursday shelled the town of Kiryat Shmona.

Hezbollah added in another statement, its fighters targeted the gathering center of the Israeli soldiers in Al Maraj with several missiles on Thursday morning.

In its third statement, Hezbollah also announced that the Islamic resistance fighters targeted the center of the Zionist military gathering in Beit Halal with several missiles at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Hezbollah also stated in its fourth statement that the fighters of the Islamic resistance fired rockets at the gathering center of the Zionist military in 'Mayan Baruch' at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

