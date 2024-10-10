Iran, Qatar FMs meet in Doha

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, as well as regional developments, especially Israeli wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

In continuation of his regional trip, Araghchi arrived in the capital of Qatar on Wednesday evening.

Before traveling to Qatar, the Iranian foreign minister went to Riyadh where he met with his Saudi counterpart, as well as Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

During his meeting in Riyadh, Araghchi called for cooperation among all regional countries to put an immediate end to Israel’s aggressions and crimes, as well as the Zionist regime’s continued destruction of infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Saudi crown prince, for his part, voiced serious concern over the expansion of war in the region and said that all regional nations must work to protect stability and security of the region.

