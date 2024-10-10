Iraqi resistance targets Israeli site in Eilat with drone

In a statement, the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions said the attack in the early morning of Thursday was in support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon as well as in response to the crime of the usurping Zionist regime against civilians, including women, children and the elderly .

This is the second attack of Iraq’s Islamic Resistance on the occupied territories in the last few hours.

The group said its first drone operation hit a target in Umm Al-Rashrash port, also known as Eilat, in the south of the occupied territories. The city was also targeted by the group on October 8.

This resistance group emphasized that this operation took place in continuation of its approach in resisting the Zionist occupation and helping the Palestinian people and responding to the Zionist massacre of civilians.

In the past weeks and months, the Iraqi resistance has targeted several Israeli sensitive and important sites in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

The group has vowed to press ahead with operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity.

