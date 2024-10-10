Oct 10, 2024, 5:48 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85623364
T T
0 Persons

Tags

‘Israel seeking forced migration of West Bank residents’

Oct 10, 2024, 5:48 AM
News ID: 85623364
‘Israel seeking forced migration of West Bank residents’

Tehran, IRNA- Senior Hamas official Khaled Meshaal who is also serving as the head of the resistance movement outside Palestine has warned that the Zionist regime is trying to force millions of Palestinians to migrate from the occupied West Bank to Jordan.

Meshaal added in an interview with an Arabic network on Wednesday night that that nations will be freed only with sacrificing their lives.

The nature of the Zionist plot is to threaten the national security of Arab countries, he said, adding that the regime seeks to put the West Bank under severe pressure as Al-Aqsa Storm was launched against occupation and occupiers.

He also talked about truce but said there is no new information regarding the cessation of hostilities as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew from the July proposal. “Hamas tried to manage the ceasefire negotiations, but it was Netanyahu who brought it to a dead end”.

The Israeli enemy during its invasion of Gaza were tactically successful but suffered a lot of damage strategically, he added.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .