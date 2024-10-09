Regional cooperation needed to overcome challenging time: Iran FM

Araghchi took to his X social media network and published several messages on Wednesday night following his meeting with Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

I had “very important discussions on critical issues of common concern with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Araghchi wrote in his post along with a picture of his meeting with Bin Salman, according to IRNA’s Thursday morning report.

“The Israeli regime is dragging the who region into a catastrophe. Insight, wisdom, courage and cooperation are what the region needs to overcome this challenging time”, he added in the post.

Araghchi, in another post in Arabic with a background picture with Saudi Foreign Minister stated that Iran and Saudi Arabia together can bring security and stability to the region, and this requires a higher level of political will.

Geography always keeps us neighbors and faith always makes us brothers, he said in the message posted late night on Wednesday.

I am happy that today we took the first steps in a long journey with our Saudi counterpart, the top Iranian diplomat wrote with reference to his meeting with Faisal bin Farhan.

In yet another message on his X media platform in Farsi, the Iranian Foreign Minister prayed for the dignity and pride of all Muslims.

Although I did not have the opportunity to visit the holy place, the trip to the land of revelation and the birthplace of the Prophet (may God's blessings and peace be upon him), was very pleasant and relaxing, Araghchi mentioned in his post with pictures of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.

I pray for the dignity and pride of all Muslims, especially the oppressed but heroic people of Palestine and Lebanon, he added.

Araghchi, who has traveled to Saudi Arabia for diplomatic consultations on developments in the region, met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening.

Bilateral relations as well as regional issues, especially Palestine and Lebanon are top on the agenda of the Iranian foreign minister’s regional tour.

Before his departure for Riyadh on Tuesday, Araghchi said Iran is determined to strengthen relations with its neighbors to ensure stability and security and develop economic cooperation in a way that serves all the people of the region.

